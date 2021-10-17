81.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Driver arrested after collision fatally injures Sumter County man

By Meta Minton

Austin James Hernandez
A driver who fled the scene of an accident was arrested after a Sumter County man was killed and a small child was seriously injured.

The 40-year-old Webster man died at a hospital after the crash occurred at 7:24 p.m. Saturday on State Road 585 in Pasco County. A three-year-old male passenger who had been riding in his 1997 Ford F-150 pickup was seriously injured, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pickup was struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by 22-year-old Austin James Hernandez of Dade City, who failed to properly negotiate a curve and crossed the center line.

Hernandez fled the scene but was later apprehended. He was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving an injury and fatality.

He was booked at the Pasco County Jail on $50,000 bond.

