81.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 17, 2021
type here...

Florida’s Silver Alert program has saved hundreds of seniors  

By Staff Report

This month marks the 13th anniversary of Florida’s Silver Alert program. Since the program’s inception in 2008, 2,721 Silver Alerts have been issued, and Florida’s Silver Alert program has been directly responsible for 268 recoveries of missing senior citizens.

Silver Alerts are activated statewide at the request of local law enforcement after a senior with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia (ADRD) goes missing in a vehicle. Once a Silver Alert is issued, information about the missing senior is communicated to the public through local media outlets, lottery terminals and highway message signs.

“We see successful Silver Alert recoveries each month because our partners quickly and effectively share critical information which citizens respond to,” said FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen. “The Silver Alert program makes the public our most valuable partner in saving the lives of our missing senior citizens.”

There are 5.5 million residents in Florida age 60 and older. More than 580,000 of those individuals have Alzheimer’s disease and live alone.

Through coordinated state and local efforts, Florida’s Silver Alert program has gained the reputation of being an effective and necessary tool that has encouraged communities to participate in locating our missing elders.

Missing persons 60 years of age and older who have irreversible deterioration of intellectual faculties such as Alzheimer’s disease or dementia are eligible for Silver Alert activation. Once the person has been recovered, the Department of Elder Affairs, in coordination with the Area Agencies on Aging and Florida’s Memory Disorder Clinics, work to provide follow-up assistance to the senior.

Citizens can learn more about the program and sign-up to receive Silver Alerts via email at www.floridasilveralert.com.  

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Biden brought us high prices and illegal immigrants

A Village of Summerhill resident contends that President Biden brought us high prices and illegal immigrants. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Congressman Webster’s stance on ‘natural immunity’ is reckless

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident says that Congressman Daniel Webster’s stance on “natural immunity” to COVID-19 is reckless, careless, and profoundly and maliciously stupid.

Let’s have a golf cart parade past Ed McGinty’s house

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests residents who want to have a golf cart parade supporting a conservative cause should add Ed McGinty’s house to the route.

Little Caesar patrolling town square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident describes a “little Caesar” on patrol at a town square in The Villages.

Congressman Webster is right on natural immunity

A Village of Santiago resident applauds Congressman Daniel Webster’s stance on COVID immunity.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos