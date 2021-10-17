Mario Cacace, 93, of The Villages passed way on October 12, 2021. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 1, 1928.

He is survived by his loving wife Jennie of 63 years, his four children and their spouses; Mario (Michele), Dorothy (Tom), Richard (Barbara), John (Karen) as well as his 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

There will be a visitation/wake at the Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, FL on Monday, October 18 from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm and a funeral mass will be given at St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages on Tuesday, October 19 at 8:30 am.