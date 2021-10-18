Shelby Young

Shelby L. Young (73) of The Villages, FL (formerly of Monroe, NY) passed away at Cornerstone Hospice of The Villages on October 16, 2021. Shelby was born in Sloatsburg, NY on May 1, 1948. Shelby is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Sandra (Marciniak) Young; his daughter Keri Lee Carey and her husband Brian Carey; his grandson Thomas Carey and his sister Donna Baldo (Peter). He was predeceased in death by his parents Thomas Everett Young and Jewel Gladys Young, his brother Thomas Young and his sister Debra Lawrence.

Shelby served his country in the U.S. Army as Missile Crewman. He worked for Xerox Corporation for 30 years and retired in 2003. Upon moving to The Villages, Shelby went to Clown College and was a devoted member of Tri County Clown Alley and The Villages Clown Alley 179. Shelby loved to entertain people and make them smile. He spent many happy hours on The Villages Golf Courses. Shelby enjoyed watching the NY Jets and NY Yankees.

A service will be held on Wednesday October 20, 2021 at 4:00pm at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church 4886 County Road 472, Oxford, FL. A light reception will follow.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida.