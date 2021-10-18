80.6 F
Monday, October 18, 2021
Trespasser arrested after found at undeveloped lot in Wildwood

By Meta Minton

Raheem Donte Smith
A trespasser was arrested after he was found at an undeveloped lot in Wildwood.

Raheem Donte Smith, 28, of Wildwood, was taken into custodu Thursday afternoon when he was spotted at the lot in the 400 block of Peters Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. An officer told Smith he has been banned from the property.

However, Smith was “extremely belligerent and did not want to acknowledge the warning,” the report said. Smith was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Smith was arrested last year at the Sumter County Courthouse after he dropped a bag of fentanyl at a security checkpoint.

