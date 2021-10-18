73 F
Monday, October 18, 2021
Two people arrested in drunken incidents at Margarita Republic in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Nicholas Gilholm
Nicholas Gilholm

Two people were arrested in two separate drunken incidents over the weekend at Margarita Republic in The Villages.

A Lady Lake police officer was on foot patrol at Spanish Springs Town Square at 1:50 a.m. Sunday when he spotted 23-year-old Nicholas Joseph Gilholm being escorted from the bar as he was, “intoxicated, yelling and slurring his speech, cussing and causing a public disturbance.”

Gilholm was trying to free himself from the other bar patrons and re-enter Margarita Republic. The officer, who had been joined by other members of the Lady Lake Police Department, told Gilholm he needed to leave the bar. Gilholm, who had removed his shirt, began yelling at the officers. He did not cooperate and was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

Domonique Anthony Pinkard
Domonique Anthony Pinkard

The previous night, 29-year-old Domonique Anthony Pinkard of Lady Lake, got into an argument with bar staff and other patrons at Margarita Republic, according to an arrest report. Police ordered him to leave and told him that if he returned, he would be arrested. He finally got into a vehicle as a passenger and began to leave. However, the vehicle drove around the square and stopped at the side patio of Margarita Republic where Pinkard got out and stepped onto the patio. He was arrested on charges of trespassing and disorderly intoxication. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond. In 2019, Pinkard had been arrested after placing multiple calls to 911.

