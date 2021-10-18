Woman arrested with assortment of drugs after loitering at local Wawa

A woman was arrested with an assortment of drugs after loitering at a local Wawa.

A gray 2013 Ford SUV was spotted before 1 a.m. Saturday in a side parking lot at the gas station and convenience store on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy asked Wawa personnel about the vehicle. The manager told the deputy the store has a problem with people loitering in the parking lot.

The deputy looked in the SUV and saw 45-year-old Holly Lyn Accardi Collins of Summerfield, who was holding a piece of aluminum foil and a torch lighter in her hands “in plain view,” according to the arrest report. The deputy knocked on the window and Collins quickly tried to cover up the items. She refused the deputy’s request to open a window or get out of the vehicle. A second deputy arrived on the scene and they removed Collins from the SUV.

Substances found in the vehicle were identified as methamphetamine and heroin. There were also “multiple imprinted pills” in Collins’ purse.

The Wisconsin native was arrested on multiple drug charges. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $8,000 bond.