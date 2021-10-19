Arraignment set for squatter arrested at abandoned home in The Villages

An arraignment date has been set for a squatter arrested at an abandoned home in The Villages.

Anisa Ebony Trychta, 34, is set to appear Nov. 10 in Sumter County Court to answer to a charge of theft.

She continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following her arrest Oct. 7 at an abandoned home at 718 Santa Fe St. in the Village of Polo Ridge. In addition, a hold has been put on her custody by officials from Broward County.

She was being held in the jail on probation violations when she was served last week with an additional warrant charging her with theft. She is accused of a stealing a laptop from Coconuts Pawn and Jewelry on U.S. 301 in Wildwood. She was caught on video surveillance entering the store in September with her 12-year-old daughter. Trychta slipped the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop into the back of her shorts and draped her shirt over her backside.

Trychta was already on probation when she was arrested at the abandoned home in The Villages. Her list of convictions includes the theft of a rental car in 2012 from a male friend. She has served other stints in jail for shoplifting, driving while license suspended, dealing in stolen property and providing false information to a pawn broker.

Neighbors complained earlier this month to the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors that a group of squatters has been living at the home which is in foreclosure. They claimed children were among the squatters. The previous owners are dead. The water and utilities have been shut off.