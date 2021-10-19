81.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Homeless man arrested on trespassing charge at medical office building

By Meta Minton

Todd Matthew Curry
A homeless man was arrested on a trespassing charge at a medical office building in Lady Lake.

Todd Matthew Curry, 38, was arrested at 5:43 a.m. Friday when an employee at the TLC Medical Arts Building called 911 to report that he had been spotted at the facility at 201 W. Guava St., according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He had been banned from the premises two days earlier.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $500.

TLC Medical Arts Building in Lady Lake
Curry had been arrested in August after presenting fraudulent identification claiming residence at a home where he does not live. He was arrested that same month after allegedly attempting to steal a truck while its owner was trying to unload a boat at Venetian Gardens in Leesburg. He had been arrested in June after allegedly burglarizing a woman’s apartment.

