To the Editor:

Your article, Animal issues create political odd couple on Sumter County Commission, states “The second change would treat all healthy cats picked up the same as feral cats. They would be neutered, vaccinated, and released back into the neighborhoods where they were found.”

What happens to cats that already have chips when they are picked up? Are their owners notified and given ample time to pick their pets up?

John Kastura

Village of Belvedere