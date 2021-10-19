81.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Visitor to The Villages arrested after altercation at Lake Sumter Landing

By Meta Minton

Craig Joseph Snipes
A visitor to The Villages was arrested after another man was knocked to the sidewalk at Lake Sumter Landing.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to the town square shortly after 6 p.m. Monday where they found 51-year-old Craig Joseph Snipes of Everett, Wash., being restrained by customers at City Fire. Snipes, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds, was immediately handcuffed by deputies.

A woman had asked Snipes to leave the premises “due to him being highly intoxicated and unruly,” the arrest report said. He pushed her “using both hands” and then shoved a man, “causing him to fall to the ground and strike his face on the sidewalk,” the report said. The man’s right eye was “actively bleeding,” when law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Snipes used obscene language toward the deputies when they took him into custody.

A criminal history check revealed Snipes was convicted of domestic violence in 2008 in Seattle, Wash.

He was arrested on two counts of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

