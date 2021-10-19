81.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Woman who failed to pay traffic fine arrested after THC wax found in car

By Meta Minton

Jennica Steele
Jennica Steele

A 23-year-old woman who failed to pay a traffic fine was arrested after THC wax was found in her vehicle.

Jennica Rayelynn Steele of Fruitland Park was driving a car early Friday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake when a Lake County sheriff’s deputy ran her license plate and discovered the registered owner’s driver’s license had been suspended Oct. 11 for failure to pay a traffic fine. The deputy followed Steele to her home at 708 Mike Ave. She gave the deputy permission to search her vehicle.

The deputy found a container which held TCH in Steele’s purse along with drug paraphernalia. Steele said she had been visiting her cousin in Umatilla and “smoked at his house,” according to the arrest report.

She was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.

