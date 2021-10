A flash mob led by Carol Winslow of The Villages surprised the crowd at Ednas’ on the Green on Sunday with a rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance.

The zombies were dressed in 1950’s and 1960’s garb as a nod to the band, Johnny Wild and the Delights, who were performing that evening.

The dancers will perform again at 6 p.m. on Halloween at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Share your Halloween photos and fun at [email protected]