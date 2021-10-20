Dave Chapelle hurt someone’s feelings

To the Editor:

First off, Mr. Chappelle is a comedian. He tells jokes. He makes fun of things and people. That is what he does. Granted, some people disagree with his comments and that is their right. But their right not to be offended does not supersede his right to voice his thoughts. It would be impossible to say something that would not offend someone, somewhere. A comedian says what they think will strike a note with some or many in their audience. Quite often, the mere mention of some practices in business, or in life, will be humorous when discussed. Some may be offended. That is called life. Some people need to get one.

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD.

Spruce Creek South