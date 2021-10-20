Don McLean to celebrate 50th anniversary of ‘American Pie’ with show in The Villages

Don McLean will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of “American Pie” in an upcoming show at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages.

McLean, who performed at The Sharon in 2019, will be returning to The Villages for a show at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. The performance will be in support of the Lake Cares Food Bank (www.lakecares.org).

In 1971, McLean released “American Pie” as a double-A single and it charted within a month. Interest from the media and public sent the single to #1 in the United States. Every line of the song was analyzed time and time again to find the real meaning. McLean refused to sanction any of the interpretations, adding to the mystery. Now, 50 years later, “American Pie” resides in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry, joining less than 500 works including “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” “American Pie” was named by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) a top 5 song of the 20th Century. In 2002, the song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. In 2015, McLean’s manuscript of the lyrics to “American Pie” was auctioned by Christies, selling for just over $1.2 million.

McLean has performed the song for numerous dignities including President Clinton at the Lincoln Memorial Gala in Washington D.C.

A New York native, McLean is one of the most revered and respected songwriters in American history. After paying his dues in the New York club scene in the late ‘60s, he went on to score mega-hits like “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” “Castles in the Air,” and many more. Madonna, Garth Brooks, Josh Groban, Drake, Weird “Al” Yankovic, and countless others have recorded his catalog of songs.

Tickers will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com, or by calling (352) 753-3229.