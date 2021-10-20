Project aimed at improving traffic signal performance in The Villages

Sumter County has launched construction on a project aimed at improving traffic signal performance and monitoring on two busy thoroughfares in The Villages.

The Sumter County Intelligent Transportation System project will consist of constructing a Traffic Management Center at the Public Works Office in Bushnell, interconnecting the traffic signals between roadway segments, and providing a communications system from the Traffic Management Center to connect with the signals in each roadway segment.

The length of the project is approximately 4.1 miles. The project will include seven signalized intersections on County Road 466 from U.S. 301 to Buena Vista Boulevard. It will also include three signalized intersections on County Road 466A from Powell Road to Buena Vista Boulevard.

The total cost of the project is $657,000 with $300,000 of the costs provided through a state grant.

The contractor is working along County Road 466 and County Road 466A installing orange-colored conduits for the cabling to be installed in it for the connectivity of the signals and the Traffic Management Center. The anticipated project completion date is March 31.

Partial lane closures are to be expected, and heavy machinery will be working near the travel lanes. Drivers are asked to use caution in these areas and to obey the speed limits.