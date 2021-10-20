Villager who had been walking dies at hospital after struck by pickup

A 69-year-old Villager who had been walking died at a local hospital after he was struck by a pickup truck.

The man had been walking at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday on Piney Woods Path near its intersection with Valleybrook Way in the Village of Dunedin when he stepped off the shoulder of Piney Woods Path and into the path of a pickup truck driven by a 39-year-old Summerfield man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

There have been a number of pedestrians struck and killed this year near The Villages:

• A pedestrian was struck and killed on Aug. 3 on U.S. Hwy. 441 near Stonecrest in Summerfield.

• A 26-year-old Ocklawaha man was walking on May 7 on County Road 42 when he was struck by a sport utility vehicle driven by a 46-year-old Ocklawaha man. The 26-year-old died as a result of being hit.

• A 23-year-old Wildwood man was killed after he was hit by multiple vehicles Jan. 22 when he was walking on State Road 44 east of its intersection with County Road 44A.

In 2020, there were 8,107 crashes involving a pedestrian in Florida, resulting in 712 fatalities – 21 percent of all traffic fatalities.