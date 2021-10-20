75 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Villagers’ adult daughter arrested after neighbor witnesses argument

By Meta Minton

Stephanie Marie Romas
The adult daughter of a couple in The Villages was arrested after a neighbor witnessed an argument going on at the home across the street.

The neighbor was standing outside his garage when he noticed that 41-year-old Stephanie Marie Romas was arguing with a man at the home across the street in the Village of Osceola Hills, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The argument included Romas pushing the man, who suffered multiple scratches on his left arm, out of a doorway. She also slammed a door during the argument, the report said.

After deputies arrived on the scene and conducted interviews, the native of New York was taken into custody on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

Romas had been arrested Oct. 9 on a warrant charging her with theft. She is due for arraignment in that case Nov. 10 in Sumter County Court.

