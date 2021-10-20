Warring boyfriend and girlfriend land in jail after police called to residence

A warring boyfriend and girlfriend landed in jail after police were called to an altercation at a residence in Lady Lake.

Officers responded shortly before midnight Monday to 101 Mark Ave. where 56-year-old Brien Joseph Addenbrooke had been arguing with 62-year-old Kathy Faye Tenpas, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During the argument he pushed her onto a bed and grabbed her by the neck.

Tenpas was found to be in possession of a pill for which she did not have a prescription. Officers also discovered Tenpas had been trespassed from the home in August.

Addenbrooke was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.

Tenpas was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and trespassing. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.