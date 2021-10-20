75 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Warring boyfriend and girlfriend land in jail after police called to residence

By Meta Minton

Brien Joseph Addenbrooke
Brien Joseph Addenbrooke

Kathy Faye Tenpas
Kathy Faye Tenpas

A warring boyfriend and girlfriend landed in jail after police were called to an altercation at a residence in Lady Lake.

Officers responded shortly before midnight Monday to 101 Mark Ave. where 56-year-old Brien Joseph Addenbrooke had been arguing with 62-year-old Kathy Faye Tenpas, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During the argument he pushed her onto a bed and grabbed her by the neck.

Tenpas was found to be in possession of a pill for which she did not have a prescription. Officers also discovered Tenpas had been trespassed from the home in August.

Addenbrooke was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.

Tenpas was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and trespassing. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.

