Colin Powell was a patriot while Trump was a draft dodger

To the Editor:

Colin Powell and John McCain were true American patriots who gave their all to their country. Trump was a draft dodger whose heel spurs and fathers’ money kept him out of the draft but somehow never prevented him from playing golf three and four times a week.

Your news site publishes DWI crimes as if they were world news, but never a word about the classless, un-American remarks of Trump. If you want to be considered more than a gossip rag, you must print everything relative to news.

Vincent Pizzo

Village of Winifred