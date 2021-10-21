84.6 F
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Colin Powell was a patriot while Trump was a draft dodger

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Colin Powell and John McCain were true American patriots who gave their all to their country. Trump was a draft dodger whose heel spurs and fathers’ money kept him out of the draft but somehow never prevented him from playing golf three and four times a week.
Your news site publishes DWI crimes as if they were world news, but never a word about the classless, un-American remarks of Trump. If you want to be considered more than a gossip rag, you must print everything relative to news.

Vincent Pizzo
Village of Winifred

 

Letters to the Editor
