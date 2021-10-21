Intoxicated man in golf cart arrested after traffic jam in The Villages

An intoxicated man in a golf cart was arrested after a traffic jam in The Villages.

Police officers responded at about 7 p.m. Wednesday to the 1300 block of Paradise Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages where they found a red Club Car and two other golf carts parked along the roadway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

“The citizens were directing traffic around the golf cart in the road, while awaiting officer arrival,” the arresting officer wrote in the report. “Upon arrival, one of the citizens pointed to the red Club Car.

The driver was identified as 61-year-old David Carrigan of Summerfield. A woman in the golf car with Carrigan gave the keys to police.

Carrigan became “belligerent and argumentative” and at one point reached into his pocket and pulled out a knife. He threw the knife to the ground. He refused to put his hands behind his back. He was forcibly handcuffed. An empty bottle of Caliber spiced rum was found in the golf cart.

Carrigan, who was arrested in a golf cart drunk driving incident in 2018, was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.