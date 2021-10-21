71.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 21, 2021
type here...

Intoxicated man in golf cart arrested after traffic jam in The Villages

By Meta Minton

David Carrigan
David Carrigan

An intoxicated man in a golf cart was arrested after a traffic jam in The Villages.

Police officers responded at about 7 p.m. Wednesday to the 1300 block of Paradise Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages where they found a red Club Car and two other golf carts parked along the roadway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

“The citizens were directing traffic around the golf cart in the road, while awaiting officer arrival,” the arresting officer wrote in the report. “Upon arrival, one of the citizens pointed to the red Club Car.

The driver was identified as 61-year-old David Carrigan of Summerfield. A woman in the golf car with Carrigan gave the keys to police.

Carrigan became “belligerent and argumentative” and at one point reached into his pocket and pulled out a knife. He threw the knife to the ground. He refused to put his hands behind his back. He was forcibly handcuffed. An empty bottle of Caliber spiced rum was found in the golf cart.

Carrigan, who was arrested in a golf cart drunk driving incident in 2018, was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Colin Powell was a patriot while Trump was a draft dodger

A Village of Winifred resident writes that the late Colin Powell was a true patriot while former President Donald Trump was a draft dodger. Read his Letter to the Editor.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio puts his own political agenda first

The chairman of the Florida Democratic Party contends that U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is putting his own political agenda ahead of what’s best for Florida.

Lady Lake should not provide water to Sumter County

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident argues that Lady Lake should hang onto its water supply and should not tap it to support development in Sumter County.

Dave Chapelle hurt someone’s feelings

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South suggests people find a sense of humor when it comes to comedian David Chappelle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The threat from China

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident blames former President Obama for putting America at risk of weapons being developed in China.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos