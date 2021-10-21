76.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Villagers’ adult daughter had been arrested during previous disturbance

By Meta Minton

Stephanie Marie Romas
Stephanie Marie Romas

The adult daughter of a couple in The Villages was arrested earlier this month on a charge of theft before she was arrested this week on a charge of battery.

Stephanie Marie Romas, 41, whose parents live in the Village of Osceola Hills, is free on $2,000 bond following her arrest Tuesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on the charge of domestic battery.

The New York native had been arrested Oct. 9 at her parents’ home on Victory Drive on a warrant charging her with theft. Deputies discovered she was wanted on the warrant when they went to the home to investigate a disturbance.

The warrant stemmed from an incident Sept. 15 at the Save-A-Lot store in Wildwood in which she stole cereal, according to an affidavit from the Wildwood Police Department. She was spotted with the cereal on a bench near the store. She said she was “hungry.” She wasn’t immediately taken into custody, but a warrant was later issued for her arrest. At the time, Romas indicated she was living on Fulcrum Place in the Whitney Villas in the Village of Dunedin. The villa is owned by her parents.

