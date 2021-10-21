76.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Villages resident escapes injury in crash which claims life of driver who suffered medical episode

By Meta Minton

A resident of The Villages escaped injury in a crash Thursday afternoon which claimed the life of a driver who suffered an apparent medical episode.

The 39-year-old resident of The Villages had been a passenger in a pickup truck that left the roadway and struck a tree at 2:35 p.m. on State Road 44 at Executive Boulevard in Lake County, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The truck was driven by a 74-year-old man from Tallahassee who “suffered a medical episode” prior to the crash, the report said. He later died at UF Health-Leesburg Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Both men had been wearing their seat belts.

