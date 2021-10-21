Wildwood man who had been drinking arrested after alleged attack on girlfriend

A Wildwood man who had been drinking was arrested after an alleged attack on his girlfriend.

Officers responded at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday to the home of 37-year-old Nathaniel Green III at 605 Masters Ave. where he allegedly attacked his girlfriend.

She said Green had been drinking and grabbed her by the neck, choked her, punched her and grabbed her by the hair, according to an arrest report form the Wildwood Police Department. Green denied he had attacked her.

He was taken into custody on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.