Friday, October 22, 2021
Brand-new resident of The Villages eagerly joins in first Trump event

By Meta Minton

A brand-new resident of The Villages eagerly joined in her first Trump event in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Denise Sawan moved from Ohio two months ago to the Village of Sabal Chase.

“One of the first things I did was look up the Villagers for Trump,” Sawan said.

Denise Sawan joined in the sign-waving event Friday in The Villages.

She proudly held a sign and an American flag Friday afternoon, waving at passing cars at the busy intersection of County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

“It’s good to stand with fellow patriots,” she said.

She was welcomed by some of the long-time Trump supporters in The Villages, including 84-year-old Henrietta Amey of the Village of Caroline.

Carl Rubin of the Village of Tamarind Grove and Henrietta Amey of the Village of Caroline are big fans of former President Trump.

“To quote President Trump, ‘The best is yet to come,’” said Amey, who is known as “Mrs. Trump” by her friends in The Villages.

In addition to support for Trump, there were signs in opposition to vaccine mandates and signs mocking masks.

Cyndy Sheckley of the Village of Gilchrist

There was also plenty of bashing of President Biden.

The group was positioned at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

“He doesn’t know his name. He doesn’t know where he is,” said Carl Rubin of the Village of Tamarind Grove. “The price of gasoline is sky high. Illegal immigrants are pouring over the border. What’s happening to this country? Trump can fix it.”

