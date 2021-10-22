86.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 22, 2021
type here...

Human smuggler nabbed in Sumter County with four illegal immigrants 

By Staff Report

A human smuggler was nabbed in Sumter County with four illegal immigrants.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a 2014 Toyota sedan at about noon Thursday at Mile Marker 313 near Bushnell because the vehicle had an illegal window tint. The car had a Louisiana temporary tag which had been altered.

The Florida HIghway Patrol conducted a roadside investigation in Sumter County
The Florida Highway Patrol conducted a roadside investigation in Sumter County.

Mario Antonio Padilla Aguilar
Mario Antonio Padilla Aguilar

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Mario Antonio Padilla-Aguilar of New Orleans who had a Honduras identification card, but no driver’s license. 

The trooper spotted four “nervous” passengers in the car with scarring on their arms. The trooper, previously deployed to Texas, recognized obvious signs of human trafficking and following minor questioning determined that the two males from Guatemala and the two females from Mexico had been picked up in Texas and Louisiana. 

Four people from Guatamala and Mexico were in a car stopped in Sumter County driven by a human smuggling suspect
Four people, from Guatemala and Mexico, were in a car stopped in Sumter County driven by a human smuggling suspect.

It was determined that the four passengers had paid for transit to Florida with additional payment required once they arrived at their destination.

Following the roadside investigation, the four passengers were transferred to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Padilla-Aguilar was arrested on charges of no valid driver license, no vehicle registration, altered temporary tag and four counts of human trafficking.

He was booked on $200,500 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Larry Moran was wrong about which president canceled weapons program

A Village of Osceola Hills resident in a Letter to the Editor rebuts Larry Moran’s recent allegation about which president canceled a weapons program.

Speed bumps at tunnel near Freedom Pointe

A Village of Santo Domingo resident writes in a Letter to the Editor that the speed bump issue at the golf cart tunnel near Freedom Pointe has apparently gone from bad to worse.

Selling off Lady Lake’s water is not worth it

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident urges Lady Lake officials to remember that water is a precious resource. Selling it for development in Sumter County would be foolish.

Colin Powell was a patriot while Trump was a draft dodger

A Village of Winifred resident writes that the late Colin Powell was a true patriot while former President Donald Trump was a draft dodger. Read his Letter to the Editor.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio puts his own political agenda first

The chairman of the Florida Democratic Party contends that U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is putting his own political agenda ahead of what’s best for Florida.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos