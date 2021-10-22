Man who stole silver certificates in The Villages back in trouble again

A man convicted in the theft of silver certificates from a resident of The Villages is back in trouble again.

Frank Boyne, 56, of Wildwood, was arrested Wednesday after a K-9 alerted on his black Dodge van after a traffic stop at County Road 243 and County Road 234A, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was pulled over for having an expired tag.

Boyne admitted to deputies his Florida driver’s license “was no longer valid” and his North Carolina license was suspended due to unpaid traffic fines. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the van. A blue rubber pipe, which later field tested with positive results for marijuana, was found in the van.

The Camden, N.J. native was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,500 bond.

Boyne had been living in the Village of Silver Lake in 2015 when he stole silver certificates from a neighbor. Boyne’s girlfriend went to the Kindred Spirits liquor store at the La Plaza Grande shopping center and bought bottles of wine with the silver certificates. The victim’s son happened to be working at the liquor store and suspected that the silver certificates had belonged to his father. Boyne was placed on probation for one year, but later won early termination from probation.