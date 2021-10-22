Speed bumps at tunnel near Freedom Pointe

To the Editor:

There was a recent article on the new speed bumps that were placed on hills going into and out of the tunnel over by Freedom Pointe. The new speed bumps are 4 inches high. It was stated that a smaller unit would replace the big one.

My question is this, are you placing speed bumps in all the tunnel areas or just the one in question? I ask this only because of the area I was in last week in The Villages there was no evidence that speed bumps were ever in place. So why are there speed bumps in the tunnel by Freedom Pointe?

William Kondas

Village of Santo Domingo