Friday, October 22, 2021
Villager crafts jack o lantern out of old propane tank

By Staff Report

A Villager has crafted a jack o lantern out of an old propane tank.

Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle resident Nancy Attwell shared the unique Halloween decorating idea.

A Villager in Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle resident has created a jack o lantern out of an old propane tank.

Share your Halloween decoration photos at [email protected].

