Wildwood Middle High School girls will be raising money this weekend

Wildwood Middle High School cheerleaders and girls softball players will be raising money this weekend at two locations in The Villages.

The cheerleaders will be selling discount cards from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Publix at Lake Deaton Plaza. The soft ball team will be selling discount cards from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Winn-Dixie at Pinellas Plaza.

Proceeds go directly to support both the cheerleaders and girl’s softball team.

The Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club has a goal of raising $100,000 to aid the Wildwood students.

“It’s a stretch goal, but I think we can make it,” said Villager Pete Beinetti, co-founder of the booster club.