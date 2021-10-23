85.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 23, 2021
Man jailed after allegedly threatening woman and cat with knife

By Meta Minton

William Frank Rysavy Jr.
A 43-year-old Fruitland Park man has been jailed after allegedly threatening a woman and her cat with a knife.

William Frank Rysavy Jr. was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.

The woman said she had been attempting to silence a beeping noise coming from a computer Aug. 17 at a home she shared with Rysavy at 4059 Picciola Road, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Rysavy entered the room, threw her on the bed and told her, “Get out of my life.”

He left the bedroom, went to the kitchen and picked up a knife. When he re-entered the bedroom, he had the knife in one hand and the woman’s cat in the other hand.

“You love the cat more than me; I’m going to kill the cat,” he said. “Then I’ll kill you.”

She left the residence, but because she was fearful of the California native, she did not immediately contact law enforcement.

Rysavy was booked at the Lake County Jail where he was being held on $5,000 bond.

