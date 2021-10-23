Paul Gillen

Paul Edwin Gillen, 84, of La Porte, Ind., passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at The Villages Regional Hospital in Florida.

He was born March 9, 1937, in La Porte, the son of Ralph and Bessie (Cannon) Gillen.

Paul lived most of his life in the La Porte area, moving part time to Florida in 2000, then full time to The Villages in 2006. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired after 28 years with NIPSCO utilities in La Porte.

On Nov. 23, 1957, in La Porte, he married the love of his life, Rejean Przybylski. Together they attended St. Peter Catholic Church in La Porte and St. Timothy in The Villages. Paul was also a member of the Michigan City Moose Club and American Legion Post 347 in The Villages, and a lifetime member of the VFW in La Porte. He loved playing cards, golfing, walking and being on the water.

Paul is survived by his wife, Rejean; daughter, Paula (Gary) Raybould of Bloomington, Ind.; son, Randall (Cindy) Gillen of La Porte; 3 grandchildren, Jeffrey (Brooke) Raybould of Bloomington, Travis Gillen of La Porte and Matthew (Rachal) Gillen of South Bend, Ind.; and 3 great-grandchildren Summer, Huxley and Marc.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Gillen; and two sisters, Helen Stephens and Judy Winters.

The family will receive friends at Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, La Porte, on Monday, Oct. 25, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. A Catholic service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Monday with Father Nate Edquist, Holy Family of Catholic Churches, officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte.

Memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s honor to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa Fla. 33607, or American Legion Post 347, 699 W. Lady Lake Blvd., Lady Lake, Fla. 32159.