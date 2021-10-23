76.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 23, 2021
By Staff Report

Paul Louis Eversman, 83, a resident of The Villages, Florida, passed from this life on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Paul was born in Crothersville, Indiana on July 15, 1938, the loving son of Rev. Florenz Herman “FH” and Alice Bertha Foster Eversman. Paul married Carol “Cookie” Hedden in 1967; she survives.

Paul was an engineer at Cummins and salesman at Snap-On Tools in Columbus, Indiana.

Paul enjoyed spending time with friends, family and neighborhood dogs, baseball, pickleball, golf, car racing, riding a moped and golf cart, and watching sports.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Cookie; his loving son, Brian Eversman; his loving daughter Natalie Page; brother and sister-in-law Rev. Charles “Chuck” H. and Pat Eversman; grandchildren Logan Eversman, Kelsey Eversman, Alex Page, Cara Page.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and sister Ruth Ann Eversman in 2015.

Paul will be laid to rest at the Riverview Cemetery in Seymour, Indiana after a private family committal service.

The celebration of life will be held at a later date in The Villages Florida at The Garden Worship Center; Pastor Norman Schaffer.

Memorial contributions may be made to the dog rescue organization Red Sky Rescue.

