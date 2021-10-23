85.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 23, 2021
type here...

State cannot ‘in good faith’ prosecute Villager in child porn possession case

By Meta Minton

A prosecutor has concluded that the state cannot “in good faith” proceed with a case in which a Villager was arrested last year on child pornography possession charges.

State Attorney William Gladson announced earlier this month that no information would be filed in the case against 64-year Robert Barry Conn, who lives at 797 Clifford Court in the Village of Pine Ridge. The New York native had been arrested Jan. 31, 2020 at the Pine Ridge Pool on Moyer Loop on warrants charging him with 15 counts of possession of images depicting sexual performance by a child.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit had executed a search warrant targeting the IP address serviced by Comcast at Conn’s home address. The warrant led to the seizure of Conn’s Dell Inspiron desktop computer, which was turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Images of child pornography had been found on the computer, according to the arrest report.

However, the prosecutor’s office has concluded the evidence is legally insufficient.

“Based upon a review of the current evidence, as well as conversations with various witnesses, the state can no longer, in good faith, move forward on these charges because the state cannot prove one or more elements beyond and to the exclusion of all reasonable doubt,” the state attorney announced.

Conn had been free on $150,000 bond. His bond has since been discharged.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Are you better off since Biden took office?

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident asks a simple question: Are you better off since Jan. 20, 2021? Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bone spur a legitimate disqualification from service in the military

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, clarifies that a bone spur is a legitimate disqualification from service in the military.

Thanks to Villages Honor Flight organizers

A Village of Collier resident offers thanks to Villages Honor Flight organizers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Larry Moran was wrong about which president canceled weapons program

A Village of Osceola Hills resident in a Letter to the Editor rebuts Larry Moran’s recent allegation about which president canceled a weapons program.

Speed bumps at tunnel near Freedom Pointe

A Village of Santo Domingo resident writes in a Letter to the Editor that the speed bump issue at the golf cart tunnel near Freedom Pointe has apparently gone from bad to worse.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos