Compare Treatment Options.

Written by Barney Osser -PR Specialist at Rugiet. Medically reviewed by Dr. Vipul

Khanpara, M.D.

When you’re seeking treatment for E.D., the options can seem overwhelming.

You have everything from the highly questionable gas station variety to frustrating telehealthservices desperately trying to get young people to buy.

But here’s the truth.

Until recently, not much has changed since the FDA approved Viagra in 1998 and Cialis in 2003.

Since their patents expired, many of these so-called “options” are simply trendy branding wrapped around the same old product.

Here’s the reason why the market is so saturated –E.D. is extremely common.

In fact, it affects more than 30 million men in the US alone…and that’s just the number of

people who report their symptoms to their doctors.

There’s a lot of phony stuff being pushed out there. You may have even encountered the inferior products yourself at one point or another because the market has been penetrated so many times.

This article can help guide you towards the top shelf treatment. The care you deserve is out there waiting for you.

For the most advanced and personalized care, we recommend RUGIET READY.

Rugiet Ready is better than any other treatment. Here’s why:

1. Other Treatments Make You Choose.

Rugiet provides up to 3 treatments in one single troche depending on your preference. Every troche can include sildenafil (Viagra), tadalafil (Cialis), and apomorphine (APO).

The inclusion of apomorphine is what makes Rugiet Ready + APO a masterpiece.

APO is a dopamine promoter that primes the parts of the brain involved with arousal and sexual function.

It might be euphoric, but don’t worry, there’s no morphine in apomorphine.

Rugiet also compounds pharmaceutical-grade, prescription medications so that you don’t have to sacrifice the benefits of one treatment for another.

2. Other Treatments Take 30-60 min to Work.

Rugiet takes 15 minutes or less to onset.

Don’t believe us? Check out the reviews from happy members on the website: www.Rugiet.com.

That’s up to 5x faster than pills or those chewables that they’re pushing on young people.

How is that possible?

Rugiet Ready comes in a mint-flavored sublingual form.

A sublingual troche is placed under the tongue, where the medicine is absorbed directly through the mucous membranes and immediately enters the bloodstream.

Pills and chewables need to go through the digestive system and liver to enter the blood stream.

Therefore, the onset is delayed.

A fast onset is important, so the heat of the moment doesn’t go cold as you’re waiting for your treatment to start working.

3. Taste.

Rugiet Ready is the best tasting treatment on the market.

The Rugiet sublingual tastes like mint. The main chewable brands taste like bitter candy.

Have you ever chomped down on a candy with chalk-texture? It’s not the best sensation. It coats your mouth and gets stuck in your teeth.

If that’s not bad enough, add the bitterness of sildenafil or tadalafil.

Then, to add insult to injury, some chewables will turn your mouth blue.

Having minty breath before an intimate encounter can only help the cause.

4. A Great Experience

Rugiet is an online concierge healthcare service that takes your privacy seriously.

There are only board-certified doctors waiting to evaluate your answers to the online medical questionnaire.

Unlike other services, you’re never forced to speak with a nurse practitioner or physician’s

assistant. With Rugiet, you get to be treated by a licensed physician straight away.

The necessary information you provide is protected by secure, HIPAA compliant servers.

The Customer Care team is prompt, and the doctors are only a message away after you sign up.

With other telehealth companies, it’s hard to reach the person prescribing your medications. The customer service can be frustrating, if it even exists in the first place…some companies use automated response bots instead of humans. All for an inferior product? For shame!

Rugiet ships fast, and when it arrives, you’re going to like what you see.

Other brands take the sex out of sexual health with trendy, minimalist packaging for the

millennial eye.

Rugiet is sleek and noble (like you).

It adds to the fun, and we firmly believe sexual encounters should always be fun. Don’t you?

Take that step forward. You won’t miss the generic pills once you’ve had a taste of the new gold standard for E.D. treatment.

Upgrade Today.

Try some for yourself at www.Rugiet.com and use promo code VILLAGES2 at checkout to get 20% off your first order.