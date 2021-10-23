Woman arrested in alleged theft of necklace from boutique in The Villages

A woman was arrested in the alleged theft of a necklace from a boutique in The Villages.

Molly Marie Nightlinger, 45, of Leesburg, entered the Lime Light boutique on Canal Street at Lake Sumter Landing at about 4 p.m. Wednesday and stole a necklace valued at $36, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She was caught on video and arrested on a charge of theft the following day. Nightlinger was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $5,000.

She has three previous grand theft convictions in Leon County and another in Tallahassee. Last year, she was arrested on a charge of theft from a merchant in Marion County.