Carlton Fahler

Sunday, October 24, 2021
By Staff Report

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Carlton Keith Fahler in The Villages, Florida on October 20, 2021.

Originally from South Bend, Indiana, Keith was born to the late Merl C. and Bethya M. Fahler on February 13, 1949.

A graduate of Clay High School, he went on to get a BSIM from Purdue University and an MBA from Duquesne University.

He worked for PPG Industries for over 20 years as a systems analyst before moving back to the South Bend area. He worked for RACO and Dexter Axle for the remainder of his career before retiring.

He loved aviation and motorcycles becoming a lifetime member of both the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and the Harley Owners Group. He also enjoyed woodworking, tool collecting, and TaeKwon-Do.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents, a brother, H. Krege (Phyllis) Fahler, and a sister, L. Suzette (Jeff) Dine.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan, sons Robert (Celeste) Fahler and Matthew (Robyn) Fahler, and grandchildren Jarod, James, Josalyn, Abigail, and Serena Fahler. He is also survived by his sister Nanette Fahler, three aunts, Olive King, Margaret (Tom) Sgritta, and Mary Ellen Disabato, a niece, Tami Fahler, a nephew, Robert (Amanda) Dine, and a number of cousins.

No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Keith’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice.

