Construction worker sent to anger management after fight at job site in The Villages

A construction worker has been ordered into anger management after an attack on his manager at a job site in The Villages.

Fernando Vieyra, 27, of Ocala, has been ordered to complete 12 hours of anger management as part of a pre-trial intervention agreement entered into earlier this month in Sumter County Court. He was also ordered to sign up for two weekends of work detail with Sumter County. If he completes the terms of the deal, a charge of battery he faces will be dismissed.

The Toluca, Mexico native, who only speaks Spanish, was apparently enraged Aug. 25 when he attacked a quality control manager at a construction site in the area of Mattson Loop and Flaxmayer Road in the Village of Citrus Grove. Vieyra suspected his mother was being insulted. He used a translator application on his phone and communicated that if his mother continued to be insulted, “there was going to be a problem.” Vieyra struck the manager twice in the face with his fist. He was arrested by Wildwood police.