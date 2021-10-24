84.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 24, 2021
type here...

Construction worker sent to anger management after fight at job site in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Fernando Vieyra
Fernando Vieyra

A construction worker has been ordered into anger management after an attack on his manager at a job site in The Villages.

Fernando Vieyra, 27, of Ocala, has been ordered to complete 12 hours of anger management as part of a pre-trial intervention agreement entered into earlier this month in Sumter County Court. He was also ordered to sign up for two weekends of work detail with Sumter County. If he completes the terms of the deal, a charge of battery he faces will be dismissed.

The Toluca, Mexico native, who only speaks Spanish, was apparently enraged Aug. 25 when he attacked a quality control manager at a construction site in the area of Mattson Loop and Flaxmayer Road in the Village of Citrus Grove. Vieyra suspected his mother was being insulted. He used a translator application on his phone and communicated that if his mother continued to be insulted, “there was going to be a problem.” Vieyra struck the manager twice in the face with his fist. He was arrested by Wildwood police.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Stop discussing politics at the swimming pools

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time for residents to stop discussing politics at the swimming pools.

We have a #1 class idiot in the White House

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident argues, “We have a #1 class idiot in the White House.”

Villager grateful for gift she received while golfing

A Village of Amelia resident is grateful for a gift she received while golfing at Sarasota Executive Golf Course. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Are you better off since Biden took office?

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident asks a simple question: Are you better off since Jan. 20, 2021? Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bone spur a legitimate disqualification from service in the military

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, clarifies that a bone spur is a legitimate disqualification from service in the military.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos