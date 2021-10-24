Lady Lake police track down man who fled traffic stop this past May

Lady Lake police have tracked down and arrested a man who fled a traffic stop this past May.

Nicholas Stephen Paul Hill, 33, of Okahumpka, was arrested last week on a Lake County warrant charging him with fleeing law enforcement and driving while license suspended.

Hill had been at the wheel of a Buick at about 1:30 a.m. May 27 on County Road 25 when an officer discovered the license plate on the vehicle had been assigned to a green Chevy van, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer initiated a traffic stop, but when he approached the vehicle and asked the driver to roll down the window, the Buick sped away. The officer pursued the vehicle, which was traveling 85 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. The officer elected to end the pursuit.

The officer used the license plate information and was able to track down Hill’s mother and his girlfriend. Eventually, the officer made phone contact with Hill, who admitted, “I know I messed up.” The officer encouraged Hill to turn himself in, however, Hill admitted he was already on probation and said he feared the consequences of turning himself into law enforcement.

Hill was located last week in the Lowdes County Jail in Valdosta, Ga. He was transported back to the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.