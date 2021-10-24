Stop discussing politics at the swimming pools

To the Editor:

I need to vent my frustration with people discussing politics in The Villages swimming pools.

Residents of The Villages should be able to exercise in the pool in relative peace without being assaulted by endless political opinions and complaints about The Villages.

We should be grateful that we live in this paradise and for all that is offered here, instead of this non-stop bitching in every pool I try. I am well aware of freedom of speech, but for Pete’s sake, give it a rest once in awhile!

Retta Choate

Village of Belle Aire