84 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 24, 2021
type here...

Stop discussing politics at the swimming pools

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I need to vent my frustration with people discussing politics in The Villages swimming pools.
Residents of The Villages should be able to exercise in the pool in relative peace without being assaulted by endless political opinions and complaints about The Villages.
We should be grateful that we live in this paradise and for all that is offered here, instead of this non-stop bitching in every pool I try. I am well aware of freedom of speech, but for Pete’s sake, give it a rest once in awhile!

Retta Choate
Village of Belle Aire

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Stop discussing politics at the swimming pools

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time for residents to stop discussing politics at the swimming pools.

We have a #1 class idiot in the White House

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident argues, “We have a #1 class idiot in the White House.”

Villager grateful for gift she received while golfing

A Village of Amelia resident is grateful for a gift she received while golfing at Sarasota Executive Golf Course. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Are you better off since Biden took office?

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident asks a simple question: Are you better off since Jan. 20, 2021? Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bone spur a legitimate disqualification from service in the military

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, clarifies that a bone spur is a legitimate disqualification from service in the military.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos