74 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 24, 2021
type here...

Villager ordered into batterer’s intervention program after fight with husband

By Meta Minton

Vicki Lee Mannino
Vicki Lee Mannino

A Villager has been ordered into a batterer’s intervention program after a fight with her husband of nearly 40 years.

Vicki Mannino, 64, had initially faced a felony charge of battery and had been banned from her home on Eureka Mill Run in the Village of Bonita following her Aug. 8 arrest by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. The Greenwich, Conn. native “got angry and swung and hit him while she was holding a large Thermos,” according to an arrest report. Her 69-year-old husband grabbed her arm in self-defense to prevent her from hitting him again.The report noted that the contents of the Thermos had spilled on the floor. He indicated he did not want to see her prosecuted.

Mannino’s attorney successful persuaded the court to reduce the battery charge to a misdemeanor. Last month, a judge agreed to loosen the “no contact” order under which Mannino has been free on bond. Earlier this month, Mannino was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract, which calls for her to complete a batterer’s intervention program. If she successfully completes the program, the case will be dismissed.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Stop discussing politics at the swimming pools

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time for residents to stop discussing politics at the swimming pools.

We have a #1 class idiot in the White House

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident argues, “We have a #1 class idiot in the White House.”

Villager grateful for gift she received while golfing

A Village of Amelia resident is grateful for a gift she received while golfing at Sarasota Executive Golf Course. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Are you better off since Biden took office?

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident asks a simple question: Are you better off since Jan. 20, 2021? Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bone spur a legitimate disqualification from service in the military

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, clarifies that a bone spur is a legitimate disqualification from service in the military.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos