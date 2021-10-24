Villager ordered into batterer’s intervention program after fight with husband

A Villager has been ordered into a batterer’s intervention program after a fight with her husband of nearly 40 years.

Vicki Mannino, 64, had initially faced a felony charge of battery and had been banned from her home on Eureka Mill Run in the Village of Bonita following her Aug. 8 arrest by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. The Greenwich, Conn. native “got angry and swung and hit him while she was holding a large Thermos,” according to an arrest report. Her 69-year-old husband grabbed her arm in self-defense to prevent her from hitting him again.The report noted that the contents of the Thermos had spilled on the floor. He indicated he did not want to see her prosecuted.

Mannino’s attorney successful persuaded the court to reduce the battery charge to a misdemeanor. Last month, a judge agreed to loosen the “no contact” order under which Mannino has been free on bond. Earlier this month, Mannino was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract, which calls for her to complete a batterer’s intervention program. If she successfully completes the program, the case will be dismissed.