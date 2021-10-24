Villagers’ adult son ordered to stay off booze after second DUI arrest

A Villages couple’s son has been ordered to stay off booze after his second drunk driving arrest.

Stephen Lewis Jarvis, 32, who lives with his parents at 2427 Columbia Way in the Village of Bonita, will lose his driver’s license for five years as the result of a sentencing hearing last week in Lake County Court. He has been ordered to obtain an alcohol evaluation and seek recommended treatment and cannot possess or consume alcohol. He was fined $2,100 and has been placed on probation.

Jarvis had been driving at 1:36 a.m. April 25 on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg traveling at 54 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He was pulled over and the deputy making the traffic stop suspected Jarvis had been drinking. When he was asked how much he’d had to drink, Jarvis responded, “Not much.” He performed poorly on field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .174 and .163 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Last year, in Sumter County Court, Jarvis pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence stemming from a 2019 arrest near Rohan Recreation Center when he was driving without headlights. He lost his driver’s license for six months, was placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.