Sunday, October 24, 2021
We have a #1 class idiot in the White House

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

You have a very tiny memory chip don’t you? Let’s go from today.
We have a #1 class idiot in the White House. I would rather have a man that tweets than a idiot with a pen. Obama wasn’t even a citizen and never went into the military so the same with Clinton.
Well, maybe President Trump did not serve in the military, however he supported our military and gave them what they needed. Gas was lower, I can go on and on. Benghazi, the last days of Afghanistan. Short memory huh? And, the Dems bring so much class. Too bad it’s all low. Hey, where is Hunter?

Roy Schwartz
Village of Summerhill

 

