Florida election officials stand up for integrity of local voting procedures

The Florida Supervisors of Elections, an association representing the Supervisors of Elections of Florida’s 67 counties, on Monday issued a joint message to Florida voters on election integrity.

As president of FSE, Marion County Supervisor of Elections Wesley Wilcox said he strongly supports the statement against election misinformation and encourages voters to seek their local supervisor of elections for trusted information.

“Our association is concerned with the misinformation campaigns that continue to erode voter confidence and threaten the integrity of Florida elections,” Wilcox said. “As an elections professional with over 30 years of experience in the field, I can confidently say that Florida voters can trust the safeguards in place to ensure our elections are accurate and secure.”