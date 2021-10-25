James Muirhead, beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2021 in Longmont, CO. Jim was born on January 4, 1944 in Cambridge, MA to the late Kenneth and Marguerite (MacKay) Muirhead. He graduated from Belmont, MA High School in 1963. Jim then joined the U.S. Air Force, serving for four years in The Philippines and Montana. Jim married the love of his life, Janet (Burr), in 1979. Together they welcomed their daughter Stephanie in 1981. The family raised their daughter in his hometown of Belmont, where he practiced Real Estate. Jim was an active father who

took incredible joy in raising Stephanie alongside Janet.

Jim loved visiting the Lake Sunapee area in New Hampshire, where he spent summers starting as a young child. He enjoyed boating on Lake Sunapee and skiing at Mount Sunapee. For over 55 years, Jim loved to ski, especially with his best ski buddy, his daughter Stephanie. Over the last 10 years, he and Janet spent their winters at their home in The Villages, FL, where they had an active social life. Jim was an avid sports fan, and closely followed the Boston Bruins, Red Sox and Patriots. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends. Jim always had a story to tell and will be remembered for his joyous laugh.

Jim is survived by his wife of 42 years, Janet, daughter Stephanie Brudwick, her husband, Joshua and his beloved grandson, Will of Longmont, CO, his sister Nancy Marsh and her husband, Rick of Wilmot, NH, and many loving nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.