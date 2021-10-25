77.7 F
The Villages
Monday, October 25, 2021
Man who lied about identity arrested at Lake Sumter Landing

By Meta Minton

Matthew Bradley Palacio

A man who lied to law enforcement about his identity was arrested in the late night hours at Lake Sumter Landing.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the town square area at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday when the deputy spotted the man who attempted to hide in the bushes near the dock area, according to an arrest report. The deputy asked the man, later identified as 37-year-old Matthew Bradley Palacio, to stop, but he kept walking away from the deputy. Palacio was also asked why he was at the square at a time in which all of the businesses were closed, and he said he needed “fresh air due to recent family issues,” the report said.

The Toledo, Ohio native provided a false birth date and claimed he was from North Carolina. He also provided a false Social Security number. A Rapid ID scanner was used on his fingerprints and it revealed he was wanted on a warrant.

He was taken into custody on a charge of fraud and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was held without bond due to the outstanding warrant.

