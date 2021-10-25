Michael Psarakis, commonly known to those who loved him as “Mickey”, died at The Villages Regional Hospital in The Villages, Florida on Sunday, October 3, 2021, with his wife and family at his side. He was born in the Bronx, New York, on August 22, 1946, to George J. Psarakis and Mettie Towery Psarakis.

Mickey had a passion for living, learning and tap dancing with his sister as a youngster. He graduated from Mount Saint Michael Academy, administered by the Marist Brothers, a teaching order of Monks, and Manhattan College in Riverdale, New York. Following college, Mickey worked for North American Phillips Co. installing motion picture projectors for major airlines. Ironically, Mickey’s love for movies and storytelling married well with this work.

In the 1970’s, Mickey moved to Miami, Florida where he worked for the JC Penny Co. at Omni International Mall. He later moved to Seffner, Florida where he assisted his stepfather in the development and sales of the Shangri-La subdivision. Later, he moved to Brandon, Florida where he managed the Geiger Real Estate office and ultimately built his own real estate businesses, including a real estate licensing school, and met his true love, his wife Carolyne. Mickey went on to serve as the Senior Real Estate Coordinator for the City of St. Petersburg where he was involved with several extraordinary real estate transactions, including the Dali Museum and the sale of Weeki Wachee Springs.

Following his retirement in 2016, Mickey and his wife moved to The Villages, Florida. He served as the President of the Condo Owners Association where he managed to bring people together in his kind and gentle way. Friends and neighbors shared that Mickey was funny, competitive, yet humble, with a great sense of humor. In fact, he had one of the best laughs in the world. He enjoyed golfing with his friends on “the street” and being a member of “The Wednesday Night Poker Loser Team.” He was a special uncle to his four nephews always giving excellent advice heralding from his heart, his own life experiences, and his extensive knowledge, often referred to as his “Jeopardy” brain.

He loved all of the family’s many furry companions, especially sweet little Coco and his first dog Arnie. In addition to Mickey’s extensive love and knowledge of movies (where he expected everyone to stay to the end of the credits to catch the “Easter Egg”), he and his wife loved their many coast-to-coast road and camping trips exploring all the wonderful National Parks in our beautiful country. This past summer, Mickey and his wife joined several other friends from “the street” in Logan, Utah, for an amazing three-month adventure.

Mickey is survived by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Carolyne; Scialdone nephews Stephen, Michael (Nancy), Ricky and Greg (Jennifer); great nieces and nephews Matthew, Amanda Nyberg (Caleb), Nicholas, Sebastian, Brianne and Josephine; sister-in-law, Edna McCown (Nancy); stepsister, Diane Zegan; and countless close friends and neighbors.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mettie; father, George; stepmother, Olga; sister, Marilyn Scialdone; and stepsister Teresa Hasson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the name of E. Michael Psarakis to Mount Saint Michael Academy, Office of Advancement, 4300 Murdock Ave, Bronx, NY 10466.