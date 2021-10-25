Snowbird with dog in BMW arrested on DUI charge after crash

A snowbird with her dog in her BMW was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a traffic crash.

Cynthia Gooding Cotler, 65, who lists a primary address in Rehoboth Beach, Del. and also owns a home in the Village of Fenney, was driving a white BMW, in the wee hours Saturday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park when she rear ended another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She was “very sluggish” and fumbled through her purse before handing her Delaware driver’s license to the trooper. She was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises and when she was asked to perform a one leg stand, she admitted she couldn’t do it because she was impaired. Cotler provided breath samples that registered .212 and .20 blood alcohol content.

Cotler was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and ticketed on a charge of careless driving. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Her BMW was retrieved by a friend along with her dog which had been traveling with her in the vehicle.