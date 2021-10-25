77.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 25, 2021
type here...

Snowbird with dog in BMW arrested on DUI charge after crash

By Meta Minton

Cynthia Gooding Cotler
Cynthia Gooding Cotler

A snowbird with her dog in her BMW was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a traffic crash.

Cynthia Gooding Cotler, 65, who lists a primary address in Rehoboth Beach, Del. and also owns a home in the Village of Fenney, was driving a white BMW, in the wee hours Saturday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park when she rear ended another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She was “very sluggish” and fumbled through her purse before handing her Delaware driver’s license to the trooper. She was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises and when she was asked to perform a one leg stand, she admitted she couldn’t do it because she was impaired. Cotler provided breath samples that registered .212 and .20 blood alcohol content.

Cotler was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and ticketed on a charge of careless driving. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Her BMW was retrieved by a friend along with her dog which had been traveling with her in the vehicle.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Ed McGinty must be a very unhappy man

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that Ed McGinty must be a very unhappy man.

We should blame Obama

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, stands by an earlier assertion that it was President Obama who canceled a vital weapons program.

Stop discussing politics at the swimming pools

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time for residents to stop discussing politics at the swimming pools.

We have a #1 class idiot in the White House

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident argues, “We have a #1 class idiot in the White House.”

Villager grateful for gift she received while golfing

A Village of Amelia resident is grateful for a gift she received while golfing at Sarasota Executive Golf Course. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos