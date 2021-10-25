82.1 F
The Villages
Monday, October 25, 2021
Woman arrested at Days Inn in Wildwood after alleged finger-breaking attack

By Meta Minton

Amanda Burgess

A woman was arrested at the Days Inn in Wildwood after an alleged finger-breaking attack on an individual over the age of 65.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 5 p.m. Sunday to the hotel on State Road 44 after law enforcement received a 911 hangup call. A woman, who is over the age of 65, had suffered an attack that left her with a broken middle finger on her right hand, according to an arrest report. Emergency medical personnel put the woman’s finger into a splint.

She had been sharing the hotel room with 33-year-old Amanda Carroll Burgess. The woman said Burgess had attacked her and took away her cell phone. Burgess told deputies she and the woman had been involved in a verbal altercation.

The Pennsylvania native was arrested on felony charges of battery on a person over the age of 65 and depriving use of 911. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Burgess, a former resident of The Villages, has a history of arrests:

• In 2014, Burgess and her mother were arrested at the mother’s home in The Villages after a 10-year-old called 911.

• In 2016, Burgess had been working as a cashier at Kohl’s in Lady Lake when she allegedly took $150 from the store’s cash register. When questioned by police, Burgess said she knew what she was doing. She told police she was on the verge of losing her house to bankruptcy and needed food so she decided to take the money.

• In 2018, Burgess was out on bond when she was arrested on drug charges.

