Charles Burkhardt passed away at his home on October 22nd. Born in Allentown PA he was a 23 year resident of The Villages. Born on a farm, the 12th of 13 children, he always planted a few acres of corn, peppers and tomatoes and loved working on his tractor. After serving in the military he was employed by Mack Truck.

He was a great sports fan and played and coached basketball and softball. As a member of The Patriots he won many awards in Local, State and National competitions

After retirement he enjoyed golf, bocce, and the companionship of his many friends. He loved people and had a great sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth, his children, Diane Burkhardt Charles(Lydia) Burkhardt Jr., and Susan (James) Powell. 3 step children, Susan (Daniel) Bissey, John Zimmerman, Diane Zimmerman, 4 grand children and his brother Carl (Rose) Burkhardt.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, October 27 at the Hiers-Baxley Life center 3975 Wedgewoodod Lane The Villages. Funeral Services and burial will be held in Pennsylvania at the convenience of the family.